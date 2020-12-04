Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $80.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

