Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

