Loop Capital Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $59.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

