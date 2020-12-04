Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $23.41

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $21.44. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 40,879 shares.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.