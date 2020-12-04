Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

