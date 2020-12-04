Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Quiet Period To End on December 7th

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LUXAU opened at $10.73 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

