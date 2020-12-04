M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Shares Gap Down to $625.00

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $625.00, but opened at $605.00. M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) shares last traded at $629.00, with a volume of 214,657 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $326.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 601.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 580.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.67%.

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

