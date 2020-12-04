Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mack-Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE CLI opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

