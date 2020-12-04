Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Head to Head Contrast

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -139.42% -59.30% -37.26% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.43 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.15 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.49 $17.23 million ($3.72) -21.26

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Esports Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.