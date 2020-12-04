ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $61,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 287,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

MANT stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

