MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $1,669,741 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

