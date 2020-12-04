Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) & Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

78.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Patriot National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Patriot National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 3.55 $1.74 billion $4.66 25.01 Patriot National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Patriot National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.91% 31.20% 7.96% Patriot National N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Patriot National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 6 7 0 2.43 Patriot National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $113.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Patriot National.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Patriot National on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Patriot National

Patriot National Inc is a provider of comprehensive outsourcing solutions within the workers’ compensation marketplace for insurance companies, employers, local governments and reinsurance captives. It provides general agency services, specialty underwriting and policyholder services and claims administration services to its insurance carrier clients and other clients. Patriot National Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.