Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Masimo by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,244,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Masimo by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

MASI stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.66. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $266.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

