Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $89.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.