Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 19,977 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,113,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

