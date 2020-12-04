Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,486 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

