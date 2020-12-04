Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 10,989 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

