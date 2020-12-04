Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $145,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after acquiring an additional 409,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.26 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $879.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.