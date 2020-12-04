Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

