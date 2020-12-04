MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,727,617 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.