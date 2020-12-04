Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

