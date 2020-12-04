Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $344,025.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,275.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $266.89 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $292.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -381.27 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

