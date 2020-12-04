MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Macquarie

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

