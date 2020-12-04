Michael J. Duffy Sells 40,000 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 69.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

