Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,347,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

