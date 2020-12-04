MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $2.06. MICT shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get MICT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MICT by 3,622.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MICT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MICT during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MICT by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.