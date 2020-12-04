Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) shares rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 164,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 66,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) alerts:

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.