Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Momo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Momo by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Momo by 65.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 211,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

MOMO stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.70. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

