Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €3.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.88.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

