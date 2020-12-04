Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €28.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.93 ($39.92).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

