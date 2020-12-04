Morgan Stanley Increases Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

Get Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) alerts:

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66) on Monday. Hiscox Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,449 ($18.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 963.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 846.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.