Morgan Stanley Increases The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $107.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

SJM stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

