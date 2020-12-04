Morgan Stanley Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

