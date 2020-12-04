Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Up 102.0% in November

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the October 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MORN opened at $200.63 on Friday. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $441,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,913,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,482,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,356 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,947. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $91,187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 97.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Morningstar by 459.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

