MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €109.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.79 ($191.51).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €211.60 ($248.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €176.37 and its 200 day moving average is €157.55.

About MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

