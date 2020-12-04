Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $216.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $217.40 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $212.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $989.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

