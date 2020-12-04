Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $245.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $245.00, but opened at $235.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.92. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

