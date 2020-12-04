MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Financial Review

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MVP and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than MVP.

Profitability

This table compares MVP and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVP N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

MVP has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MVP and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.88 $33.34 million $0.65 19.26

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MVP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

