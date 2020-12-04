Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.05 Million

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report sales of $122.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $123.60 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $493.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.84 million, with estimates ranging from $508.43 million to $518.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $17.57 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

