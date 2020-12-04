Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 56019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.