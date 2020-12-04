NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Down to $47.85

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.85, but opened at $46.31. NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 5,040 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NAHL Group plc will post 1849.9999022 EPS for the current year.

About NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

