NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Raised to $60.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NSTG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $124,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,788 shares of company stock worth $2,111,948. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

