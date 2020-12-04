National Bank Financial Boosts Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$48.00

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.00. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.24 and a 1-year high of C$55.95.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.