National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.94.

NA opened at C$72.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.46. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$75.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

