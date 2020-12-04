Natixis Acquires New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of PRFT opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $517,346.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

