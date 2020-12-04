Natixis Buys Shares of 3,317 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

