Natixis Buys Shares of 9,986 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 441.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth $6,859,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 9.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.36.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

