Natixis Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -580.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

