Natixis Has $309,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

