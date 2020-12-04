Natixis Invests $214,000 in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPYU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

